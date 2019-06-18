2 hurt in I-82 crash after driver drifts off road and flips his truck

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A 58-year-old man was hospitalized for a few hours Tuesday after the pickup he was riding in rolled on Interstate 82.

Jimmy Radillo, 22, of Umatilla, was driving a GMC Canyon west on the interstate Tuesday morning when he drifted off the road into the median near the Coffin Road exit, said the Washington State Patrol.

The pickup hit the eastbound lanes and rolled about 5:45 a.m.

He and his passenger, Miguel Radillo-Ramos of Umatilla, were taken to Trios Southridge Hospital but were later released.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

State patrol investigators say the crash was caused because Radillo wasn’t paying attention. He was cited for negligent driving.