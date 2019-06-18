Crime
2 hurt in I-82 crash after driver drifts off road and flips his truck
A 58-year-old man was hospitalized for a few hours Tuesday after the pickup he was riding in rolled on Interstate 82.
Jimmy Radillo, 22, of Umatilla, was driving a GMC Canyon west on the interstate Tuesday morning when he drifted off the road into the median near the Coffin Road exit, said the Washington State Patrol.
The pickup hit the eastbound lanes and rolled about 5:45 a.m.
He and his passenger, Miguel Radillo-Ramos of Umatilla, were taken to Trios Southridge Hospital but were later released.
State patrol investigators say the crash was caused because Radillo wasn’t paying attention. He was cited for negligent driving.
