He dove out of a moving car to escape deputies in Prosser and still landed in jail

A man dove out of a moving car in an attempt to escape police but still landed in jail after spending five hours hiding from officers.

A Benton County sheriff’s deputy spotted Richard J. Deleon, 25, speeding down Buena Vista Road around 2:10 a.m. near Prosser on Saturday. Before the deputy could catch up, the car had disappeared down Webb Road.

It didn’t stay hidden for long, the deputy soon spotted it, with its lights still on, tucked back on 74 PR Southwest.

When the deputy noticed him, Deleon sped away, starting a chase south of Prosser. After turning onto Steele Road, the car veered to the side and the driver’s side door opened, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. Then the driver rolled out of the car, kicking up a cloud of dust, and ran west, according to the sheriff’s office.

The car kept going for another 200 yards before the woman sitting in the passenger seat could stop it. Deputies soon learned Deleon was behind the wheel.

A police dog wasn’t able to track him, but a man with blood on his shirt and walking with a limp showed up at a Prosser home, and a woman called police around 7:30 a.m. when Deleon showed up asking for water.

Deputies and Prosser police arrested him near the home.

Deleon was booked into Benton County jail for driving with a suspended license, failing to obey police and reckless endangerment.