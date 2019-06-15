Crime
Suspected drunk driver flees scene of Interstate 82 crash near Benton City, WSP says
A suspected drunk driver behind the wheel of a luxury car landed in jail after he fled from the scene of a crash on Interstate 82 Friday, the Washington State Patrol said.
Mark Trumbull, 47, of Kennewick, was speeding west on the interstate at 6:45 p.m. in an Infiniti Q60 when he hit a Honda Civic about four miles west of Benton City, WSP said. The crash wrecked the Civic and injured its 48-year-old driver, James C. Lee, but Trumbull continued down the road.
Troopers found both the Infiniti and Trumbull about a mile away from the crash, where he was arrested for driving under the influence and hit-and-run.
Lee was treated and released from Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
Trumbull was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
