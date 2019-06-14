Crime
A 20-year-old Pasco woman is accused of raping a teen. She initially blamed him, deputies say
A 20-year-old Pasco woman was arrested this week for allegedly having sex with a young teen.
Racheal A. Maughan appeared this week in Franklin County Superior Court and was ordered held on investigation of second-degree child rape.
Court documents show that a sheriff’s sergeant first met with Maughan on Monday about the allegations.
Maughan admitted having sexual contact with the boy, including kissing and inappropriate touching a few times, documents said.
She apparently reported that the young teen was the sexually aggressive one during their encounters.
Then, after being asked two days later to meet with Detective Steve Warren at the sheriff’s office, Maughan said she had lied.
Knew it ‘was wrong’
Maughan — who lives in an area of west Pasco that has not been annexed into the city — disclosed having sex with the boy at least six times, court documents said.
“During this interview, she made clear she knew what she was doing was wrong and that she should not be doing this with a 13-year-old boy,” documents said. “She also added that she initiated the first sexual contact and most of the others.”
Maughan’s bail was set at $50,000 by Judge Sam Swanberg.
She must stay away from the teen and is to have no unsupervised contact with any minors while the case is pending.
