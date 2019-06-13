Police investigating baby’s death at Richland apartments

Police are investigating the death of a 3-month-old baby at the Regency Park apartments. Tri-City Herald

Police are investigating the death of a 3-month-old baby in Richland.

Officers were called to the Regency Park Apartments on Queensgate Drive shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday after the child was rushed to Kadlec Regional Medical Center where he died.

The boy’s parents reportedly were not home, though Richland police would not confirm that.

Police also are not releasing information about whether the infant was alone at the time or who was taking care of it.

Richland police Sgt. Drew Florence said no arrests are expected in the near future.





An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning, Benton County Coroner Bill Leach said.

A GoFundMe account was created for the baby’s family to raise money for the boy’s funeral. A family member posted that the baby’s sudden and tragic death was devastating.

Check back for updates.