It was a sad day for dogs in the Tri-Cities — and a lucky one for a teen skateboarder

Police cited a man for not treating two hurt dogs after he brought them into the veterinarian a week after they were hurt. West Richland Police

A skateboarder was hit by a car and two dogs that were following him were killed in Pasco on Tuesday.

And in a separate incident, two dogs are recovering after being dragged behind a truck.

A Pasco skateboarder suffered minor injuries after he hit the windshield of this car shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday. The crash also killed two dogs. Pasco Fire Department

In Pasco, two small neighborhood dogs were following a skateboarder when he didn’t stop for traffic at the intersection of Eighth Avenue and B Street shortly after 2 p.m.





The dogs were behind him in intersection when all of them were hit by a red sedan, said Pasco Fire Public Information Officer Ben Shearer.

The two dogs were killed but the 18-year-old escaped with minor injuries. He was taken to a local hospital to be checked.





Shearer said the skateboarder was lucky because he wasn’t wearing a helmet or any other safety equipment.

Fire officials noted on Facebook that helmets are available at the Pasco Recreation Services, the Richland Parks Department and the Boys and Girls Club of Prosser, all for a small fee.

The driver of the sedan was not cited.

Injured West Richland dogs

In West Richland, two injured dogs were brought into Paws, Claws and Hooves Veterinary Center on Tuesday.

One had cuts on its legs and lower body and had a severe injury to its face. The second dog’s injuries were less severe, said police.

A West Richland vet reported that two dogs were brought in with injuries. This one is severely hurt and donations are being collected to help care for it. West Richland police

While the homeless man who brought them in said they had been tied to a truck a day before, West Richland police said the injuries seemed older.

After investigating, officers determined the dogs were hurt more than a week ago. They were seized and the man was cited for neglecting to get the animals quicker medical attention.





Paws, Claws and Hooves Veterinary Center is accepting donations for the care of the dogs. They can be reached at 509-578-1729.