She left a newborn in the trash more than a decade ago. She’s still being sought

Police have been looking for Virginia Ortiz-Espana for more than a decade. They are hoping you can help end that search. Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers

Police are hoping the public can help end a 13-year search for a woman accused of dumping her newborn child in the garbage.

Franklin County prosecutors charged Virginia Ortiz-Espana, 39, with second-degree manslaughter in 2007, about seven months after her brother rushed her to Lourdes Medical Center because she was bleeding, according to court records.

Investigators later learned she gave birth in 2006 outside of the Mesa trailer they lived in shortly before he found her. Police and prosecutors believe she wrapped the child in a shirt and left it in the trash, according to court records.

She told several different stories about how she became pregnant, first saying she was raped, then later saying she was involved with a married man.

She didn’t want to upset her brother because she was pregnant, and thought the child was dead.





Medical examiners at the time believed the child to be at least two months premature. While they couldn’t determine why the child died, a jury at a coroner’s inquest determined the death was a homicide.

In the years since the charges were filed, Ortiz-Espana has never been arrested. She is described as 4-foot-4 and weighing 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can call Tri-Cities Crime Stroppers at 509-586-8477 or 800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at tricitiescrimestoppers.org. People can earn up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in a felony case. Tipsters can remain anonymous.