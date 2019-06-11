Crime

Pasco apartments evacuated after an underground electrical line breaks

Pasco firefighters are on the scene of what they described as an “underground power issue” at 327 South Margaret Street.
Pasco, WA

Pasco firefighters moved people out of two apartment complexes late Tuesday morning after an underground electrical line broke.

Firefighters were alerted to the issue at the Housing Authority of Pasco and Franklin County apartments at 327 South Margaret Street shortly after 11 a.m.

When they arrived they heard a loud buzzing coming from the power line, said Pasco Fire Public Information Officer Ben Shearer.

About 16 people were moved out of the apartments, while Franklin PUD shut off the power.

They were let back inside about a half hour later when the electricity was turned off.

Cameron Probert

