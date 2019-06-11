Crime
Driver leads police on a cross-town chase but left his license behind
Watch how officers are trained for high speed chases
Pasco police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who handed over his suspended driver’s license to an officer, then sped away, leading officers on a chase into Kennewick.
The officer spotted Antonio De Jesus Martinez, 32, driving erratically at 3 a.m. Tuesday through the Road 68 Walmart parking lot in a Cadillac CTS.
When the officer approached the car, Martinez nearly collided with his police car, Pasco police said.
Martinez stopped and handed over his driver’s license, but then took off, leaving his suspended license in the officer’s hand.
The chase quickly led into Kennewick, and along the way he swerved at high speeds into oncoming lanes.
Officers were able to get his car to spin out, but Martinez rammed a police car and drove away.
Police called off the chase because of the danger to public. While they checked the address on the license and for the registered owner of the car, they did not find Martinez.
Police are asking anyone with information about Martinez to call Pasco police at 509-545-3421 or non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333. They should reference case number 19-17140.
Comments