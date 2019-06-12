Kennewick man, 67, accused of molesting 2 young boys. He allegedly told one it was an accident

Teach kids to report uncomfortable situations to prevent child sexual abuse Learn direct ways to talk with kids from the non-profit Darkness to Light that is committed to empowering adults to prevent child sexual abuse. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Learn direct ways to talk with kids from the non-profit Darkness to Light that is committed to empowering adults to prevent child sexual abuse.

A 67-year-old Kennewick man has denied sexually abusing two young boys, though he allegedly apologized to one of the kids and called it an accident.

Gregory J. Bocek pleaded innocent in Benton County Superior Court to two counts of first-degree child molestation.

Trial is scheduled Aug. 26.

Kennewick police were called May 25 by the boys’ mother, who said she’d been sitting on the couch with her two sons when one of them made a request to be inappropriately touched, according to court documents.

The mother said she was surprised, and asked what the boy meant. That’s when both boys revealed they had been molested and gave examples of what had happened to them, documents said.

An older sibling later said the two boys had previously disclosed the sexual abuse, and advised the older of the two brothers to tell Bocek’s wife about it, court documents said.

In an interview with police, the boys went into more detail about the alleged molestation.

The older boy also said that after he told Bocek’s wife earlier this year, Bocek approached the boy and apologized to him, documents said.

Bocek was arrested at his home June 3.

His wife denied having any knowledge of her husband’s actions, and told police she did not recall the children informing her of the inappropriate touching, documents said.

The alleged sexual abuse of the older boy dates back to 2014, documents said.

Bocek posted bail on June 5 and was released from the Benton County jail. He has been ordered to avoid contact with any kids and to stay away from places where kids commonly congregate.