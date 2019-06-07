Police hunting for arsonist after three fires close Richland Walmart for hours

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

Police are hunting for the suspects who started three fires in Richland’s Walmart Thursday night.

Employees first noticed a small fire in the garden center shortly after 10:30 p.m., called 911 and grabbed a fire extinguisher, Richland Battalion Chiefs Ron Duncan and Mike Wroolie said. As Richland firefighters were responding to the store on Duportail Street, employees found additional fires in the housewares section and the stationery area.

All of them were small, and were quickly doused, and no one was hurt.

It did force the store to close for nearly five hours, while firefighters and store employees used fans to get rid of the smoke.





It uncertain how much damage the smoke did before they got it out, but the flames didn’t spread far, Duncan and Wroolie said.

Police have the surveillance video and are investigating. Sgt. Drew Florence said they didn’t have anything new to share at this point.

Anyone with information about the fires can contact Richland police at 509-628-0333.

Arsons in big box retailers are rare for the area, but not unheard of. This is the second time in recent memory that someone set a fire in a large retail store. Daniel R. Wright allegedly started a blaze in the garden center of Richland’s Fred Meyer, so he could steal a PlayStation.





He was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree arson.