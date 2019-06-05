Kidnapped woman makes daring escape from moving car in Finley

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A woman made a daring escape from a moving car after her angry boyfriend drove her to Finley and started threatening her with a knife.

Estevan Gonzalez, 36, was upset about a fight with his girlfriend earlier in the day when he picked her up from work Monday night, said the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Rather than driving her home to Pasco, he headed into a remote part in Finley.

When she begged him to stop, he refused and would not slow down to let her get out. A passing citizen told officers the woman had her foot hanging out of the door and dragging along the pavement.

Then he grabbed a folding knife and threatened to hurt her unless she gave him her phone, said deputies.

When the woman saw a truck approaching, she forced the gearshift into park, grinding the vehicle to a stop. She jumped out and ran, and Gonzalez drove off.

Deputies found him Tuesday and he was booked into Benton County jail on suspicion of second-degree kidnapping.