Crime
Gunman robs Kennewick gas station
A gas station and convenience store in downtown Kennewick was robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday.
Few details have been released, but Kennewick police reported sending several officers to help Benton County Sheriff’s deputies in searching for a gunman.
The robbery was reported about 3:30 a.m. at the Pik-a-Pop store at 526 W. Columbia Drive, just east of the blue bridge roundabout interchange of Highway 395 and Highway 240.
No one was injured, said a police statement.
Anyone who may have information on the crime is asked to contact police at 509-628-0333 about case KPD 19-20893.
Anonymous calls can be made to Tri Cities Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
