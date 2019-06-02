A baby died and a toddler was critically hurt in a suspected DUI crash

A baby died and a 3-year-old child is in critical condition after a crash on Interstate 84 a few miles from the Tri-Cities exit Sunday morning.

The driver in the one-car crash is accused of being drunk and was arrested on suspicion of first-degree manslaughter, according to the Oregon State Police.

Veronica Andrade, 39, of Boardman, was driving a 2003 Cadillac CST east on the interstate in Morrow County and was about four miles west of the exit to Kennewick and Hermiston at 3:16 a.m.

The Cadillac veered off the road onto the right shoulder and rolled, according to the state patrol.

The 7-month-old was thrown from the car and died.

Andrade and the 3-year-old were taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston and then the child was flown to Randall Children’s Hopsital at Legacy Emanuel in Portland.

Andrade was released from the hospital and taken to Umatilla County jail, said the state police.

She was being held on suspicion of manslaughter, DUI, reckless driving, reckless endangering and first-degree assault.