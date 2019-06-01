Neighbors use BB gun to hold suspect after knife attack on Franklin County grandfather

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A group of Mesa residents used a BB gun to keep a man from running away after he reportedly stabbed a grandfather Friday afternoon.

The 23-year-old suspect was following two elementary school girls near May Avenue and Farrell Street shortly before 3 p.m. when the girls’ grandfather confronted the man, Franklin County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

The argument soon turned violent when the suspect stabbed the grandfather in the abdomen, according to police reports. He was flown to a local hospital.

When the man looked ready to run away, someone in the neighborhood used a BB gun to hold him at gunpoint until deputies arrived. He was arrested and taken to the Franklin County jail.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Investigators have not released the name of the suspect. And online jail logs had not been updated.