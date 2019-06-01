1 dead, 1 hurt in Highway 395 wreck near Eltopia

One person died in a crash on Highway 395 near Eltopia West Road Saturday.

The driver was heading north at 4:30 a.m. when the car veered into median near Eltopia West Road. It rolled, killing the driver and injuring the passenger, Frankling County deputies said.

The passenger was taken to Lourdes Medical Center for treatment.

The car has been towed from the scene, after Washington State Patrol troopers closed a lane of traffic during their investigation.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

WSP is expected to release more information soon.

Check back for updates.