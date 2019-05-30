ABC 20/20 re-runs TV broadcast of Ex-Prosser mayor sex scandal

Ex-Prosser mayor’s sex scandal featured again on 20/20 Linda Lusk, a former Prosser ​mayor and wife of the high school principal, ​​was sentenced​ in 2011​ for inappropriately touching a 14-year-old boy​. The sex scandal gained national media attention, including a new interview on ABC's 20/20 program. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Linda Lusk, a former Prosser ​mayor and wife of the high school principal, ​​was sentenced​ in 2011​ for inappropriately touching a 14-year-old boy​. The sex scandal gained national media attention, including a new interview on ABC's 20/20 program.

Interest in an old Prosser sex scandal is surging as a TV news magazine prepares to refresh its 2013 take on the sordid case.

ABC’s 20/20 re-aired its September 2011 report on former Prosser Mayor Linda Lusk on Thursday on the OWN cable network.

Promotional materials included a photo, sympathetic questions and the promise of an update on Lusk’s life.

She is divorced from her husband, Prosser High Principal Kevin Lusk, and has left Prosser and married a man she met as a result of the original 2013 broadcast. She and her new husband, Adam, own a home in Port Orchard.

Lusk, then 49, when she pleaded guilty in 2011 to felony child molestation. The charges involved sexual contact with her teenaged daughter’s ex-boyfriend, then 14.

She was sentenced to 90 days in jail, community service and therapy. She also has to register as a Level 1 sex offender for 10 years.

As a result of the sex offender designation, the Prosser School District issued a formal no-trespass order barring her from its campuses without permission from the school superintendent. Lusk’s children attended Prosser schools at the time.

In 2014, she sought permission to attend her daughter’s high school graduation. When it was denied, she unsuccessfully sued in Benton County Superior Court, drawing more attention to the case.

Her Wikipedia page includes an unsupported reports of a possible book deal.