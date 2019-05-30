A shirtless, bald, tattooed man was bleeding on a Pasco porch. He ran but couldn’t hide

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A Pasco homeowner received a surprise when he discovered a man bleeding on his porch late Wednesday.

The homeowner called 911 after Roger Allen Hankel III, 36, of Kennewick, admitted he was hiding from police. By the time officers arrived, the shirtless, bald and tattooed suspect had run off.

Earlier, police were looking for Hankel when he allegedly hit a woman in the back of the neck with a golf club during an argument at a small party at the Tahitian Inn about 11 p.m., Pasco police said.

The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Later, the homeowner found Hankel bleeding from his hand on his porch on the 400 block of South 22nd Avenue.

Junco the police dog tracked him to an area near 20th Avenue and Frontage Road where Hankel was found inside a minivan, said police.

Hankel surrendered and was booked into the Franklin County jail on investigation of second-degree assault.