Crime
Motorcyclist killed when Prosser semi driver slams into traffic stopped at road construction
Investigators are still trying to determine why a Prosser truck driver plowed into a line of traffic stopped for construction on Highway 12 on Tuesday, killing a motorcyclist.
Four cars and two motorcycles were stopped on the highway about 3 p.m. because crews were paving the roadway just east of Pomeroy in Garfield County, said the Washington State Patrol.
Michael S. Wilson, 57, was driving a Peterbilt tractor pulling a trailer when he crashed into a Toyota Camry driven by a woman from Clarkston.
That triggered a chain reaction that ran through the line of vehicles and into the two motorcycles, which were sitting side by side.
Motorcyclist Ralph, U. Lang, 52, of British Columbia, died at the scene, said the WSP.
The 71-year-old Camry driver and her 83-year-old passenger were taken to Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. No one else was seriously hurt.
Everyone was wearing seat belts or had helmets.
Comments