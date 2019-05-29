They finally caught him. Suspected Kennewick car thief nabbed after eluding police for 2 weeks

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police finally caught a man in a used car lot after fleeing from police in the same stolen car several times in the past two weeks.

Michael D. Sparks’ alleged crime spree started May 15 when police say he swiped a 2016 Nissan Altima from a dealership.

Officers continued to see Sparks driving the car since then, and he led them on chases on May 19, 24 and 25, getting up to speeds of 70 mph. Each time officers needed to back off because Sparks was driving recklessly through crowded streets.





In addition to the chases, he was also wanted for shoplifting.

Michael Sparks

The latest incident happened on Sunday when he loaded up a shopping cart with more than $1,000 of merchandise. Loss prevention officers spotted Sparks, 27, in the Quillan Street business, and when he tried to walk out of the door, store employees confronted him and he ran away without the merchandise.

Things started to unravel for Sparks on Monday when officers saw him sitting in the same Altima in a parking lot at First Avenue and Washington Street. When patrol cars tried to cut off his escape route, he allegedly forced his way past them by ramming their bumpers and driving over the curb.

After nearly two weeks of trying to keep the car, he left it near the intersection of Kennewick Avenue and Everett Street.





Then, around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sparks appeared ready to grab a new car when someone saw him in a used car lot on Columbia Drive. Officers arrived and recognized him, and this time the Sparks tried to run away.

He wasn’t as elusive this time, and he was arrested and booked into the Benton County jail.