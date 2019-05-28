Crime

Kennewick fight leaves teen boy with multiple stab wounds. Police say his girlfriend did it

By Tri-City Herald staff

How to tell if you’re in an abusive relationship

Here are some signs you may be in an abusive relationship, according to The National Domestic Violence Hotline. By
Up Next
Here are some signs you may be in an abusive relationship, according to The National Domestic Violence Hotline. By

A 17-year-old is accused of stabbing her boyfriend during a fight at the Spring Meadow apartments in Kennewick Tuesday afternoon.

Both she and her 17-year-old boyfriend could be charged with second-degree assault, according to Kennewick police.

Police were called to the apartments at 1107 W. Fifth Ave. at 3:15 p.m. and found the boyfriend with more than one stab wound.

He was taken to the hospital with wounds that police said did not appear to be life-threatening.

The girlfriend was taken to the juvenile justice center, according to police

  Comments  