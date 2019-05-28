Crime
Kennewick fight leaves teen boy with multiple stab wounds. Police say his girlfriend did it
How to tell if you’re in an abusive relationship
A 17-year-old is accused of stabbing her boyfriend during a fight at the Spring Meadow apartments in Kennewick Tuesday afternoon.
Both she and her 17-year-old boyfriend could be charged with second-degree assault, according to Kennewick police.
Police were called to the apartments at 1107 W. Fifth Ave. at 3:15 p.m. and found the boyfriend with more than one stab wound.
He was taken to the hospital with wounds that police said did not appear to be life-threatening.
The girlfriend was taken to the juvenile justice center, according to police
Comments