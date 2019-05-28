Man shot Tuesday afternoon in Kennewick as he was exiting a car to see a friend

Police investigate outside a home at 2001 W. 24th Ave. in Kennewick after a man with a gunshot would was taken to that home.

Kennewick police are investigating the shooting of a man, reportedly as he got out of his car on West 24th Avenue about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The man was taken to an area hospital with what was reportedly a wound to his leg.

Initial police reports say a 27-year-old man was riding in a car with a 25-year-old woman driver when he asked her to pull over because he saw a friend.

When he got out of the car, he was shot, according to a police briefing to news media shortly after the shooting.

The car had been stopped on West 24th Avenue as it traveled between South Vancouver Street and South Rainier street, according to police.

The woman drove the injured man to a house at 2001 W. 24th Avenue on the corner with South Tacoma Street, where people in the house gave him medical assistance and police were called.

It’s not clear why the man was taken to that house, according to police.

There were no reports of gunshots fired in the area.

A white two-door BMW was parked near the house with blood on the outside of the car below the door.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.