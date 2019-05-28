Tri-Cities teen accused of being on his cellphone rolls his SUV on I-182

Distracted drivers Most people are aware of the dangers of trying to multitask while driving, but most continue to do it anyway. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Most people are aware of the dangers of trying to multitask while driving, but most continue to do it anyway.

A Pasco teen faces multiple charges after he rolled his car on Interstate 182 in Richland while apparently on his cellphone late Monday night.

The Washington State Patrol is proposing charges of dangerously distracted driving and using a wireless communication device.

It also is looking at charges for having no insurance and no driver’s license.

Aaron Mares-Munoz, 19, was driving west and had just crossed the bridge over the Columbia River when he lost control of his 1999 Ford Expedition SUV, according to the WSP.

The SUV left the roadway and rolled, according to the WSP.





Mares-Munoz was injured and was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. He was released after treatment, according to the hospital.

The state patrol had no information immediately available about whether Mares-Munoz was texting or talking on his phone.