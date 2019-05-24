Police say he stole a car from a Kennewick dealership, and days later he fled from them in it

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Kennewick police are still looking for a man who was seen driving around days later in a car he allegedly stole from a local auto dealership.

Investigators say they believe Michael Sparks took a 2016 Nissan Altima from a dealership on May 15. When officers spotted it around 2 p.m. four days later near Fourth Avenue and Morain Street, they tried to stop the driver.





He allegedly refused to pull over, and led police on a short chase where he reached speeds of 75 mph.





Sparks also has been tied to a pair of shoplifting cases in the past few days, Kennewick Officer Cory McGee said.

He also got into another short chase with Kennewick officers Friday afternoon, according to dispatch reports.

He is now wanted for auto theft, eluding, theft, and has several warrants for his arrest.

Police are asking anyone with information to call dispatch at 509-628-0333.