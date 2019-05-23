Crime

Police are looking for a Pasco father who has disappeared under ‘mysterious circumstances’

Pasco police are looking for help finding Hunberto Mendoza. The 26-year-old man disappeared Tuesday.
Pasco police are looking for help finding Hunberto Mendoza. The 26-year-old man disappeared Tuesday.
Pasco, WA

Pasco police are asking people to keep an eye out for a 26-year-old man who vanished earlier this week under what police are calling “mysterious circumstances.”

Hunberto “Beyto” Mendoza was last seen Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. driving in a red 2007 Honda Fit with the Washington license plate AYN6275, Pasco police and his fiancee, Eden Davis, said on Facebook.

His phone has been turned off and no one has heard from him since.

Hunberto Mendoza2.jpg
Pasco police are looking for help finding Hunberto Mendoza. The 26-year-old man disappeared Tuesday.

Along with his fiancee, the Pasco man has a 4-year-old son, who he hasn’t reached out to.

He was wearing a dark blue shirt with stripes on the cuffs.

Anyone with information is asked to email Detective Jon Davis at davisj@pasco-wa.gov or call dispatch at 509-628-0333.

Hunberto Mendoza3.jpg
Pasco Police Department

Cameron Probert

Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
  Comments  