Teens busted after 2 shootings in Kennewick and Pasco send bullets into cars

Two teens are in jail Thursday after a pair of drive-by shootings that left one of them wearing some of the evidence, say police.

The gunfire began shortly after 9:30 p.m. in Kennewick when shots were fired from a car near the intersection of Fruitland Street and Entiat Avenue.

Several people heard the shots, and bullets hit two passing vehicles, though no people were hit said Kennewick police.

When officers arrived, they found shell casings on the roadway.

As Kennewick police were investigating what happened, the suspects crossed the river and began firing in the air from the car.

What they didn’t know was another driver had followed them across the bridge into Pasco and reported it to police.

After Pasco officers pulled over the car near 10th Avenue and A Street, they spotted a shell casing in the fold of one suspect’s hooded sweatshirt.

Rodrigo Anguiano-Lopez, 18, and Angel Negrete, 19, were in a car and were arrested.

They were booked into the Franklin County jail on suspicion of drive-by shooting and possession of a gun. They likely will face charges in Benton County, as well, said police.

Police are asking anyone with any more information on the incidents to call police dispatchers at 509-628-0333 or contract Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477, 800-222-8477 or visit tricitiescrimestoppers.org.

Crime Stoppers offers an up to $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous.