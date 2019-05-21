She was so upset with her sandwich, she smacked a fast food worker, say Kennewick police

A woman who was angry about her sandwich attacked an employee at a west Kennewick restaurant Saturday evening. Police are asking for help identifying her. Kennewick Police Department

A customer upset about her sandwich, went too far with her complaint Saturday when she smacked a fast food restaurant employee, say police.

Kennewick police are hunting for the angry woman who brought her food into the restaurant at 7:52 p.m. after picking it up at the drive-up window.

After yelling at the employee, the customer reached across the counter and hit her in the face with the bag of food.

Surveillance photos show her walking out of the west Kennewick restaurant dressed in a dark blue tank top and floral shorts.

“We’d like to remind her that assaulting someone for not making your sandwich correctly is not OK,” Kennewick police said.

The victim wasn’t hurt, and doesn’t know the suspect.

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity is asked to call dispatch at 509-628-0333.