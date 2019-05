If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Richland police are investigating a stabbing that sent a woman to the hospital.

A fight between a man and woman early Tuesday morning near a hotel Highway 240 and Stevens Road ended with the woman going to the hospital, Richland police said. The wound isn’t life-threatening.





The man was taken into custody. No further details were available Tuesday morning.

Check back for updates.

