North Dakota man is suspected of dumping drugs out of a car during a Benton County chase

A 50-year-old North Dakota man landed in jail after a low-speed chase ended with spike strips near Benton City Monday night.

A West Richland police officer saw Adrian Villaneda make a U-turn without using his blinker around 9:30 p.m. in a newer BMW. When the officer signaled him to stop, Villaneda kept driving, said West Richland police Sgt. Dewayne Olsen.

The chase never went above the speed limit, police said. Along the way, Villaneda allegedly dumped several bags out of the car, which officers believe were drugs. Police didn’t recover any of the bags after the chase.





A Benton County deputy set up spike strips near the intersection of Highway 224 and Kennedy Road, near Benton City. The driver stopped at a Department of Transportation park-and-ride location behind the Desert Food Mart.

Villaneda was booked for failing to obey a police officer.