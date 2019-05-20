Accused drunk driver hits barrels and another car on Highway 395 ramp in Pasco

A woman is accused of driving drunk when she hit some Department of Transportation barrels on the highway in Pasco and crashed into another car.

Tina Marie Swindoll, 47, of Snohomish, was headed east on Interstate 182 and was trying to exit to Highway 395 about 7 p.m. Saturday when she lost control, said the Washington State Patrol.

She hit the barrels and then her Hyundai Elantra hit a Dodge Avenger on the Highway 395 ramp.

She was checked at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland and then taken to the Franklin County jail for DUI, said the WSP.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The other driver, Aide R. Cortes, 50, of Pasco, and her 7-year-old passenger were not seriously hurt but were checked at Lourdes Medical Center, said the WSP.