Benton County accident being investigated as possible DUI-caused crash

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office posted this photo on Facebook of the accident. Benton County Sheriff's Office

A two-car collision Friday night is being investigated as a possible DUI accident, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the area of Reata Road and Bermuda Road, where a 60-year-old woman was taken into custody for DUI.

Deputies said she failed to yield at the intersection, causing the collision. She was booked into the Benton County jail for investigation of driving under the influence and was later released. Her identity was not disclosed by the sheriff’s office.

No one was injured, and the family in the other vehicle was able to drive from the location, the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.