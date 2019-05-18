Crime
A thief tried to adopt a cash box during a Kennewick pet event. A bystander stopped him
A thief tried to take advantage of a crowded pet adoption event to get away with a cash box, but his plans were foiled by an attendee.
Jesse Francisco Martinez, 24, allegedly grabbed the box during National Pet Adoption Day at the PetSmart on 6807 W. Canal Drive. As he was racing toward the door, the victim called for help from the bystanders, Kennewick police said.
One of those bystanders grabbed Martinez before he could make it to the door. At the same time, an older white Pontiac Grand Am with red racing stripes peeled away.
The victim and the bystander had some minor injuries from the scuffle.
Martinez was booked into jail for second-degree robbery and assault.
Police are asking anyone with information about the car to call dispatch at 509-628-0333.
