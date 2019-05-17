She was sitting in her car when robbers pulled a gun and stole her purse in Kennewick

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police are hunting for three men who robbed a Kennewick woman at gunpoint as she sat in her car.

One man, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt that concealed much of his face, walked up to the woman in her car shortly after 9:45 p.m. Thursday, said Kennewick police.

He pointed a gun at her as she was stopped on the 7800 block of Deschutes Avenue and demanded money, said police.

After reaching into the car and grabbing her purse, he ran away with two other men — one wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and the other wore a camouflage jacket.

Police are asking anyone who saw the men to call the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333 or Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477 or 800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers offers up to $1,000 for information leading to a felony arrest.