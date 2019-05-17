Elderly woman killed in Interstate 82 wreck near Prosser. Deputy also crashes

A SUV crash on Interstate 82 claimed the life of an 80-year-old Bellevue woman and hospitalized two others.

Mary E. Lanfear was riding in a 2013 Ford Escape when the driver lost control on Interstate 82 near Wine Country Road at Prosser, said the Washington State Patrol.

The wreck was in the eastbound lanes shortly after 2:45 p.m. Thursday. The SUV with three women rolled and ended up on the shoulder.

The crash required troopers to shut down a lane of the highway while medics worked to free one of the trapped women. Medical helicopters were called in to help, but poor weather prevented a safe landing.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Instead, ambulances took Lanfear, Linda P. Peterson, 74, of Issaquah, and Heidi Allen, 75, of Redmond, to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

Lanfear died at the hospital. Peterson and Allen remained Friday in satisfactory condition.

All three women were wearing their seat belts, said the WSP.

Investigators haven’t determined what caused the crash.

Benton County Deputy Jorge Garcia was on his way to the crash when he also lost control of his SUV about a mile away from where the Ford Escape rolled and he crashed into a ditch.

Garcia, 38, of Kennewick, was also taken to Kadlec to be checked for injuries.