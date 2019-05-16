Nearly 3 decades ago, he beat an infant to death. Now he’s accused of molesting a girl

A Pasco man is accused of molesting a young child nearly 28 years after admitting to killing his girlfriend’s 1-month-old son.

Jose Rene Lopez, 51, recently finished up his 28-year sentence for first-degree murder.

At the time, he hit the baby against a door frame. The infant also had a lethal dose of cocaine in his system, according to court records.

Lopez was released in January and staying with relatives.

Now he is charged with first-degree child molestation, after he was reportedly caught on camera inappropriately touching a child who was on his lap, said Pasco police.

When officers found him, he already was seeking mental health services at the bi-county Crisis Response Unit.

Superior Court Judge Sam Swanberg agreed to set his bail at $1 million after Franklin County Deputy Prosecutor Albert Lin raised Lopez’s criminal history, according to court reports.



