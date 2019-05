Head-on wreck at Kennewick intersection Kennewick police are investigating a head-on collision at the intersection of 10th Avenue and Kellogg Street where both drivers were taken to the hospital. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kennewick police are investigating a head-on collision at the intersection of 10th Avenue and Kellogg Street where both drivers were taken to the hospital.

A two-car wreck at 10th Avenue and Kellogg Street halted traffic at the busy Kennewick intersection Wednesday morning.

Police closed eastbound 10th Avenue after a Ford F150 and Hyundai Sonata collided head-on shortly after 9:30 a.m.

Kyle Tononi, 25, of Kennewick, was driving in the wrong lane of 10th Avenue in the Sonata when a Ford 150 turned onto the road and the two vehicles collided.

Firefighters and police are on the scene of a two-car crash that left two drivers hurt. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Both Tononi and the pickup’s driver, Brandon Clifford, 46, of Kennewick, were taken to Trios Southridge Hospital.