Pasco police arrest naked sex offender

Pasco police arrested for allegedly prancing naked in a motel parking lot Sunday morning.

Daniel W. Wright, 30, was jailed for indecent exposure, a felony.

Bail was set at $15,000 during his first appearance Monday in Franklin County Superior Court.

According to court documents, police were called to the Tahitian Inn, 2724 W. Lewis St., at 8:12 a.m. for reports of a disorderly man in one of the rooms.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Officers attempted to contact Wright, a registered sex offender, at his room.

He responded by screaming that he knew his rights and challenging officers to shoot him through the door, documents said.

As officers withdrew, Wright ran out of the room, completely undressed.

Officers parked about 50 yards away as Wright allegedly acted lewdly in front of the windows of eight Tahitian rooms, court documents said. His obscene behavior prompted several neighbors to walk off, documents said.

Wright was arrested in the parking lot.

The Pasco Police Department’s account of the incident, illustrated by an image of a full moon, drew 390 comments and 274 shares on its Facebook page, @pasco.police.



