66-year-old man beats two teens with bat in Kennewick, police say

Kennewick police arrested a 66-year-old man who attacked two teens with a baseball bat after they tried to quiet an argument betwen two of McKeown’s friends.
Kennewick, WA

A late Friday night argument ended with a senior citizen beating two teens with a baseball bat.

Morris McKeown, 66, was with two other people who started arguing outside on the 2600 block of Bruneau Place in Kennewick.

The fight got loud enough that it attracted the attention of several neighbors, including two 16-year-old boys, said Kennewick police Officer Cory McGee.

The teens ran over to try to help defuse the confrontation, and McKeown grabbed a baseball bat and attacked them, police said.

Around the same time, people in the area spotted the crowd and called police. Officers arrived around the same time that McKeown was trying to pull away in a Dodge pickup. He was stopped and arrested.

One of the teens was taken to the Trios Southridge Hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening, McGee said

McKeown was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of two counts of second-degree assault.

