2 girls take an SUV from a park, drive it into a house, Richland police say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

An SUV, allegedly taken from Leslie Groves Park Friday morning by two juvenile girls, crashed into a Richland home shortly after the vehicle went missing, Richland police said.

The red Subaru was reported missing from the park about 10:30 a.m., police said. Around the same time, officers received a report that the house had been struck by the vehicle.

Police said the driver lost control on Catskill Street, drove onto the lawn and crashed into the house at 309 Catskill St.

The crash left both the house and the SUV badly damaged.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The girls were taken into custody for the two incidents and then released to their parents pending charges being filed.