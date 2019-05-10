Crime
2 girls take an SUV from a park, drive it into a house, Richland police say
An SUV, allegedly taken from Leslie Groves Park Friday morning by two juvenile girls, crashed into a Richland home shortly after the vehicle went missing, Richland police said.
The red Subaru was reported missing from the park about 10:30 a.m., police said. Around the same time, officers received a report that the house had been struck by the vehicle.
Police said the driver lost control on Catskill Street, drove onto the lawn and crashed into the house at 309 Catskill St.
The crash left both the house and the SUV badly damaged.
The girls were taken into custody for the two incidents and then released to their parents pending charges being filed.
