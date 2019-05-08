He pulled over a woman on a busy Tri-Cities street. The problem? He wasn’t a police officer

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police are warning the public about a man who impersonated an officer on a busy Kennewick street Tuesday afternoon.

Between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., a man driving a Ford Crown Victoria or Chevy Caprice on Clearwater Avenue near Morain Street turned on a single blue and white light mounted on his car and stopped a woman driver, Kennewick police said.

The impersonator was dressed in a blue jumpsuit with patches, a matching baseball cap and had a badge. He asked for the woman’s identification, and at one point tried to get her to step out of the car and attempted to open her door.

When the woman started questioning the man, he admitted he wasn’t really an officer.

So far it appears to be an isolated incident, Kennewick police said.

The suspect is described as 5-foot-7 with a slender build. He has short brown hair, a day or two of beard growth and in his early 30s.

Most Kennewick police cars and SUVs are marked with black and white. While the department does have unmarked vehicles, they have lights mounted on the inside, police said.

“It is vitally important the citizens of Kennewick know they can trust their police officers. As such, we will continue to monitor this incident and explore leads as we receive them,” police said in a news release.

Police are asking anyone with information about the fake officer to call police at 509-628-0333.