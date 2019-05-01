They led police on a chase nearly to Oregon. 3 teens are tied to Kennewick shootings

Washington state crimes by the numbers The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state.

Police linked three teens to two recent drive-by shootings in Kennewick, including one that sent a 17-year-old to the hospital.

Douglas Duncan, 19, Robert Garcia, 18, and Lino Castaneda-Rodriguez, 19, are in the Benton County jail facing a series of charges connected to the shootings, Kennewick police said.





The three teens were in a dark SUV when they allegedly opened fire on a car in the parking lot at Underwood Park around 9:35 p.m. Monday. The people in the car escaped, but not before a girl was hit in the arm. She was treated at Trios Southridge Hospital.

Police said Duncan was driving an SUV Tuesday when he cut off another driver near the intersection of 10th Avenue and South Washington Street. When the driver honked at Duncan, the teen pulled out a gun and fired twice into the air, Kennewick police said. Garcia and Castaneda-Rodriguez were also in the SUV.

Investigators found shell casings and got video of the vehicle and the suspects. They learned someone had stolen the SUV from Kennewick on April 22.

Officers found Duncan behind the wheel of the SUV around 11 p.m. near Kennewick Avenue and Tweedt Street. When police tried to stop him, he sped away, leading officers on a chase south on Highway 395. He nearly reached the Oregon border before turning north.

The pursuit ended in Finley near the intersection of Haney Road and Bowles Road. Four people in the SUV were questioned, and three were arrested.

Duncan was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of drive-by shooting, attempting to elude police and possession of a stolen vehicle. Garcia was booked on suspicion of first-degree assault, and Castaneda-Rodriguez was booked on suspicion of drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm.