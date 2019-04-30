Brother and sister in jail together after backpack robbery and fight with police

Two teens ended up in jail after one allegedly robbed a boy and took his backpack. Kennewick police

A brother and sister are in jail after a backpack robbery turned into a fight with police early Tuesday.

Tut Deng, 18, is accused of stealing a backpack after punching a 16-year-old boy near a bus stop in central Kennewick.

Kennewick police say the robbery happened shortly before 7 a.m. near West Albany Avenue and North Sheppard Place.

When police arrived, they found Deng lying on the road. They were walking toward him, when his sister, Nyamal Deng, 18, ran up and put herself between them.

As they were arresting her for obstruction, Tut Deng got up and started trying to attack them, said police. Officers used their batons to control and arrest him, said a news release.

Police returned the backpack to the 16-year-old, who had minor injuries.

Tut Deng was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of robbery, assault and resisting arrest. His sister was booked for obstructing police.