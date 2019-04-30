West Richland school locked down after flagger reports seeing a gun

Leona Marshall Libby Middle School in West Richland. Tri-City Herald

Leona Libby Middle School was locked Tuesday morning after a construction flagger told police a passenger in a vehicle appeared to display a gun on Belmont Boulevard near the construction site of a new elementary school.

The lockdown was lifted shortly before 11 a.m., district officials said.

The school was locked down at the request of the West Richland Police Department. The flagger told officers that two men in a white Cadillac drove up. The passenger displayed a handgun.

Police locked down the surrounding neighborhood, including the school while they searched the area. No one was found.