Crime

Update: Suspect in Kennewick SWAT standoff taken into custody

Cameron Probert Tri-City Herald
Kennewick, WA

A man wanted on drug charges in Nevada who was believed to be hiding Friday evening in the attic of a Kennewick home was taken into custody after a four-hour standoff.

Kennewick police and the Benton Franklin Regional SWAT team surrounded the house on the 6400 block of First Avenue looking for Rickie Melendez, said Sgt. Aaron Clem. He was wanted for conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance in Nevada. Investigators learned he was in Kennewick, prompting a search for him.

Officers tracked him to the house and he resisted arrest and escaped, police said.

He hid inside the home’s attic, and police used a chemical agent to capture Melendez.

He was taken to jail on the warrant and a charge of resisting arrest.

Cameron Probert

Cameron Probert covers breaking news and higher education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
  Comments  