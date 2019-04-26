Crime

He was trying to beat traffic on Highway 395 but caused a crash and a backup instead

A man was trying to cross Highway 395 when he crashed into a Honda Accord heading north Friday morning.
A man was trying to cross Highway 395 when he crashed into a Honda Accord heading north Friday morning. Franklin County Sheriff's Office
A man trying to beat traffic on a busy stretch of Highway 395 north of Pasco ended up going to the hospital early Friday.

Jose L. Martinez-Tomayo, 46, of Pasco, was heading east at 5:20 a.m. in a Dodge Intrepid on Foster Wells Road about a mile north of the city limits.

He crossed the southbound lanes of the highway, but he hit a Honda Accord heading north, the Washington State Patrol said.

The crash sent both cars off of the road, and closed part of Foster Wells Road, causing some delays in the area.

Martinez-Tomayo was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center. The other driver, Isaias Chavez-Amezcua, 36, of Othello, was not hurt, said the WSP.

The state patrol cited Martinez-Tomayo with negligent driving because he failed to yield the right of way.

