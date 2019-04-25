Kennewick drive-by shooting suspects flee from the scene. But police say they made this mistake

Washington state crimes by the numbers The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state.

Kennewick police said they caught a trio of drive-by shooting suspects after they returned to the scene of the crime Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened near the corner of Clearwater Avenue and Buntin Street when, police say, Robert Perez Andrade, 25, Gavino Aubry Perez, 19, and Alejandro Quiroga, 19, drove into the neighborhood in a tan Honda shortly after 6 p.m.

Several people in the neighborhood told investigators they saw what they thought was an Airsoft gun out of the car window and heard gunshots, Kennewick police said in court records.

As officers investigated, they found six 9 mm shell casings on the street and a video showing the Honda speeding through the neighborhood. It’s not clear if anything was hit with the shots.

About three hours after the shooting, police were at the scene when officers spotted the same Honda driving through the neighborhood, according to court records.

Police stopped the car and detained the three men inside. They also spotted a pistol sticking out from underneath the driver’s seat.

Investigators are still trying to determine who the intended victim of the shooting was, police said. They are asking anyone with information to call police at 509-628-0333.

Perez told police he handed the loaded gun to Andrade, while Andrade denied having anything to do with the shooting. Quiroga said he was in the car when the shooting happened, but he didn’t know anything about it, police said.

All three men are being held in the Benton County jail on a 72-hour hold for drive-by shooting. Bail was set at $100,000 for Andrade, $50,000 for Perez and $10,000 for Quiroga.