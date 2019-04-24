Kennewick police want to talk with a man making women uncomfortable near the mall

Columbia Center Boulevard in Kennewick Tri-City Herald

Police are looking to talk with a man who is making some women in Kennewick uncomfortable.

He has been frequenting stores along Columbia Center Boulevard in the past week and asking women for personal information.

Police received four reports about a man in his mid 20s or early 30s asking for their name, phone number or how to connect with them on Facebook or Whatsapp, said Kennewick Sgt. Aaron Clem.





People have spotted him in Target twice and at Columbia Center mall and outside Planet Fitness, sometimes he’s accompanied by another man and a woman.

Some cellphone shots have circulated on social media and have been shared hundreds of times.

“If y’all see this guy pls be careful,” the post says. “He’s been coming into my work, asking for me, my schedule, when I work and where I am.”





Police say the man hasn’t committed a crime, but they would like to talk to him, Clem said.

“It’s concerning for us that someone is out there asking for personal information,” he said. “It’s concerning for the ladies, as well.”

He advised people to be aware of their surroundings and if someone is approached, call police immediately rather than waiting.

Kennewick police can be reached at 509-628-0333.