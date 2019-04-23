Man rescued from small island near Finley after he floated into the river

Firefighters rescued a man from a small island on the Columbia River after he lost control of his boat.

The 9-foot pontoon boat was just off the shore near Lechelt Road when it was pushed into the center of the river. The man was carried onto a small island in the middle of the river in Finley around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to dispatch reports.

A Pasco fire rescue boat helped the man back to shore shortly after 2 p.m. They were helped by Benton County Fire District 1.

The man was not hurt, but he was reported to be wet from the river.