Crime

Man rescued from small island near Finley after he floated into the river

Kennewick, WA

Firefighters rescued a man from a small island on the Columbia River after he lost control of his boat.

The 9-foot pontoon boat was just off the shore near Lechelt Road when it was pushed into the center of the river. The man was carried onto a small island in the middle of the river in Finley around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to dispatch reports.

A Pasco fire rescue boat helped the man back to shore shortly after 2 p.m. They were helped by Benton County Fire District 1.

The man was not hurt, but he was reported to be wet from the river.

Cameron Probert

Cameron Probert covers breaking news and higher education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
  Comments  