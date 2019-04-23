He’s wanted for not registering as a sex offender. Now police say he committed more crimes

Washington state crimes by the numbers The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state.

Police say a 20-year-old man keeps adding to his crimes after he allegedly robbed his ex-girlfriend for her phone on Easter.

Pasco police joined the hunt for Jose Francisco Monzon, 20, after he shoved his ex to the ground, grabbed her phone and ran away, police posted on Facebook.

Pasco is the latest law enforcement agency to ask people to keep an eye out for the man. Police have been looking for Monzon since late March when he failed to register as a sex offender. He has been required to register since 2015 after a conviction for indecent liberties.

Around the same time, he stopped following the rules for his probation and was charged with escaping community custody. There is a $20,000 warrant for his arrest.

In early April, he got into a short chase with a Benton County sheriff’s deputy that ended when he crashed and ran from the car.

Anyone with information about Monzon’s whereabouts can call police at 509-628-0333 or call Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477 or 800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest.