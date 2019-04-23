For 40 years he denied killing a Richland mother. New DNA tests prove who murdered her

How DNA evidence works With the exception of identical twins, each person has a unique DNA profile. This makes DNA matching a powerful tool for finding and convicting the perpetrator of a crime. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With the exception of identical twins, each person has a unique DNA profile. This makes DNA matching a powerful tool for finding and convicting the perpetrator of a crime.

Brian Skinner has maintained for decades that he had nothing to do with the 1979 bludgeoning death of a Richland mother.





But on Tuesday, after another round of DNA testing, Richland police and prosecutors announced that Skinner, now 56, was the lone killer.

“We’re satisfied that one person killed Vicki Bridges, and that was Brian Skinner,” said Benton County Prosecutor Andy Miller.

Skinner always said his only relationship with the 27-year-old mother of two was as a secret sex partner.

He pointed to DNA evidence that showed another man had sex with Bridges before she was killed, and argued police got the wrong guy.

It turns out that other DNA profile matched a forensic scientist who tested the evidence in 1997.

Brian Skinner Courtesy Department of Corrections

Contaminated DNA sample

Officials cannot say exactly how the contamination happened 22 years ago, but note that the Washington State Patrol Crime Laboratory continues to take steps to avoid contaminating DNA samples.

“My initial response was I was taken aback, because that did affect our theory of the case during trial,” Miller told the Herald. “And later, as I re-studied the case, it made sense.”

“Actually, I feel better about it now because it always had been nagging at me that there might have been somebody out in the community that helped murder Vicki Bridges and was not held accountable,” he added. “Now I know we did hold the one person accountable.”

Skinner was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder in 1999.

He was released from prison March 1, 2018, after serving nearly 20 years of his 28-year sentence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.